Residency program for treating rural women to have 1st grad

McDowell also watched as Hansfield informed two patients they had different kinds of cancer and discussed treatment options, knowing one patient would want an operation and the other wouldn’t.

“He really knows his patients super well, which I think is different compared to some urban practices,” she said.

As much as she admired his dedication, she learned being a solo practitioner is not easy.

“As a medical student coming in, I thought, ‘Oh, I bet I could be a solo practitioner,’ not really understanding what that entails, how exhausting that can be to be on call 24-7,” she said. “From a work-life balance, it would be best to have at least one partner.”

She interviewed at hospitals in Wisconsin but decided to work in Willmar, about an hour from where her parents now live. The city of about 20,000 people in southwest Minnesota has meatpacking plants that attract a diverse group of workers, which she said was another draw.

The goal is for graduates of the UW program to work in rural Wisconsin, Spencer said, but he understands that Willmar was a good fit for McDowell.

“I can’t begrudge our neighbors to the west for stealing back Dr. McDowell,” he said. “They’re going to be very lucky to have her.”