Responders discover 2 bodies in rural Vernon County home

Searchers have found the body of a 10-year-old boy who was swept away in a Milwaukee drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rain and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South. WITI-TV reports that the boy's body was found Tuesday during a search of the city’s drainage tunnels, though the bodies of two men who were swept away while trying to rescue him Monday evening have not been found. The water was deep and fast-flowing following the severe storms, which also caused damage and power outages in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. The storms packed a punch early Tuesday as they rolled into West Virginia, where numerous roads were closed by downed trees and power lines.