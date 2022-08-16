 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Rhode Island man dies in fall from Milwaukee drawbridge

A man vacationing in Milwaukee has died after falling from a drawbridge that a remote operator began opening when the victim was partially across

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man vacationing in Milwaukee has died after falling from a drawbridge that a remote operator began opening when the victim was partially across.

According to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing a bridge over the Milwaukee River in the city's downtown Monday afternoon with his wife.

Rosemarie Dujardin made it across the bridge, but her husband was about halfway across when the bridge began to open in the middle, according to investigators.

The ME report said Richard Dujardin grabbed onto a side rail as the bridge sections rose to a 90-degree angle, lost his grip and fell about 70 feet to pavement below.

He suffered a head wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The drawbridge, controlled by the city’s Department of Public Works, is raised and lowered for boat traffic by a remote operator that has two camera views of the bridge.

The investigative report said the lights and bells were operational as the bridge sections were raised and that crossing arms came down at each end of the bridge.

Rosemarie Dujardin told investigators her husband was hard of hearing and wore glasses. The medical examiners' report said he was looking at an iPad while walking.

The Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement that there is no suspicion of a criminal act, but that the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

