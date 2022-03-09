Ringhand won't seek reelection to state Senate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another member of the Wisconsin state Senate is retiring.

Democrat Janis Ringhand of Evansville announced Wednesday she won’t seek reelection this fall. Ringhand was first elected to the state Assembly in 2010 and to the Senate in 2014. She currently serves as the assistant minority leader.

Assembly Rep. Mark Spreitzer, a Beloit Democrat, said Wednesday he will run for her Senate seat.

Eighteen members of the Legislature have now announced they won’t seek reelection this fall, including 13 from the Assembly and five from the Senate.

What's more, Republican Sen. Dale Kooyenga said Tuesday that new district boundaries the state Supreme Court adopted last week moved him into Sen. Alberta Darling’s district and if those maps stand he won’t run again. Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state justices’ decision.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0