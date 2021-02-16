 Skip to main content
Rock County sheriff: Plane crash in town of Rock was fatal
AP

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a plane crash in the town of Rock on Tuesday morning was fatal, but few other details were immediately released.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office sent out a statement late Tuesday morning saying officials would provide an update at noon in reference to the “fatal plane crash.”

The Janesville Gazette reported that rescue crews responded to an area along the Rock River, just south of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

