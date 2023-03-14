NOME, Alaska (AP) — Ryan Redington wins the Iditarod 50 years after his grandfather co-founded the sled dog race across Alaska.
AP
Ryan Redington wins the Iditarod 50 years after his grandfather co-founded the sled dog race across Alaska
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wisconsin Republicans are poised to block a new policy from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers requiring students to get vaccinated against meningitis…
Authorities say a former University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student emailed threats to kill the children of students, staff members and …
A Wisconsin appeals court has ruled that the state Assembly violated the open records law when it initially rejected, then fulfilled with reda…
Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman will run for a sixth term next year representing east-central Wisconsin. That's despite a promise when he …
Authorities say a former University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student emailed threats to kill the children of students, staff members and …