Sabor announces secretary of state campaign

Authorities say three people were killed after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Frankfort. A person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the three people involved in the initial crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday were pronounced dead at the scene. A motorist who pulled over in an attempt to render first aid was stuck by vehicle passing the scene and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says the two crashes took place on an unlit section of a state highway. The incidents remain under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.