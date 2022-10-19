 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin (copy)

Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three families dealing with the heartbreaking losses of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts.

In Wisconsin, the small community of Rice Lake is mourning the deaths of two teenagers who were passengers in a vehicle that crashed Oct. 10.

Fourteen-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard were both students in the Rice Lake Area School District. The families of both teens say they have had to create new fundraising pages after scammers made what appears to be various fake accounts to solicit money.

“I think it’s just disgusting for people to take advantage of this kind of situation,” said Emilie Bailkey, Winter’s aunt.

Bailkey discovered several fake Instagram accounts set up with her picture and name after Winter’s death.

People are also reading…

Bailkey shared an Instagram message with KSTP-TV that was sent to people requesting online payments and gift cards, that pretended to be the family.

In Minnesota, Gabriel Mendoza’s family created a fundraising page to pay for his funeral after the security guard was shot Sunday night while at work at Fire House Uptown bar and restaurant in Minneapolis.

Mendoza’s sister says that hours after the family set up their GoFundMe fundraising page, someone created a spoof Facebook account with her image, and also created a direct cash payment link, trying to solicit donations.

“It just adds to the trauma that my family has to go through,” said Mendoza’s sister, who does not want to be named because the person who shot her brother is still at large.

The FBI warns that if a charity or organization asks you to donate through cash, gift card, virtual currency or wire transfer, it’s probably a scam.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Trump pick Michels to debate

Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Trump pick Michels to debate

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels are scheduled to meet for their only debate in a race that polls show is about even. The race could have huge implications on what the rules will be in the 2024 presidential race in the swing state. Evers has cast himself as the only block against a Republican-controlled Legislature. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, calls himself a political outsider as he largely self-finances his run. Evers has tried to make the race about abortion, while Michels has largely focused on crime and public safety.

Johnson, Barnes get personal in final debate

Johnson, Barnes get personal in final debate

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes have gotten personal in their final debate before the Nov. 8 election, with each candidate attacking the other as being radical and out of touch with the average Wisconsin voter. Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. The debate Thursday came a day after a Marquette University Law School poll showed Johnson with an apparent lead, marking a steady increase for the incumbent since Barnes won the Democratic primary in August.

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging  the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges the stores sold the two at least 37 firearms. Fleet Farm counters that it complies with all applicable gun laws and devotes substantial resources to training and compliance. Democrat Ellison faces a stiff re-election challenge from Republican Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue.

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state's near total ban on abortions. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels' position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state's near total ban, but now he supports exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he said “I will never arrest a doctor.” His spokesperson later walked back his comment, saying Michels is not a district attorney “or beat cop arresting anyone.”

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. Wisconsin delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Swinging even a few thousands votes here for the midterms could impact national politics, because U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state's near total ban on abortions. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels' position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state's near total ban, but now he supports exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he said “I will never arrest a doctor.” His spokesperson later walked back his comment, saying Michels is not a district attorney “or beat cop arresting anyone.”

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn't sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor's race to be about even.

Wisconsin deputy fatally shoots person outside Windsor hotel

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a fatal shooting by a Dane County sheriff’s deputy outside a hotel north of Madison. The DOJ says the deputy made contact with a vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 in the Village of Windsor Thursday evening. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says the deputy was involved in a “critical incident” that caused the deputy to shoot, striking a person. DOJ and Barrett did not say what led the deputy to use deadly force against the individual who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The deputy is on administrative duty per department policy.

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. Wisconsin delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Swinging even a few thousands votes here for the midterms could impact national politics, because U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Could the Arctic unleash the next pandemic?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News