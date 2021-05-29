School district budgets better than feared through pandemic

“They can’t accomplish all of it to federal funds, but the federal funds certainly give them an opportunity to address existing facility needs,” said Ari Brown, another co-author of the report. “That can then free up money in other parts of their budget.”

Other school districts have similarly said they plan to put federal dollars toward facilities improvements — particularly HVAC systems and ventilation, which became an even more pressing concern during a respiratory pandemic.

“There are pretty extensive federal rules on how these funds can be used, and different rounds of funding have slightly different rules,” said Stein. “That said, the federal guidance does give them a pretty good amount of latitude to use them for a number of different things.”

The last time Wisconsin received large amounts of one-time federal funding for schools, following the Great Recession, it ended up cutting school funding at the state level a couple years later as the money dried up.

“When the bulk of that money ran out and the state went to do the next budget, the decision was ultimately made to cut state aid to schools and school revenue limits substantially, and that lingered for years afterward in terms of overall school funding,” said Stein.

State-level spending on schools and revenue limits had just started to return to pre-recession levels when the pandemic hit. Still, said Stein, that was driven in part by a sluggish economic recovery that meant the state budget didn’t bounce back very quickly — and doesn’t mean schools are doomed to again see state-level cuts when federal relief funds run out.

