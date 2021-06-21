School leaders plan to protest Republican K-12 funding plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — School leaders in Milwaukee and Madison planned Monday to protest Republican legislators’ plan to fund K-12 education in the next state budget.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee decided to give schools $128 million more over the next biennium. The state needed to spend almost $400 million more than that to secure $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

The finance committee on Thursday addressed the problem by cutting local property taxes levied by schools and technical colleges by $647 million and backfilling the lost revenue with state aid. The move ensures the state will get the federal money but it would amount to wash for schools, which would still get only the additional $128 million.

School officials from Madison and Milwaukee planned to protest the move at news conferences Monday morning. They say the $128 million isn't nearly enough.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed handing schools an additional $1.6 billion in his version of the state budget, but Republicans on the finance committee scrapped that plan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0