Scrambling for survival, coworking groups adapt to pandemic

Flexibility is far from the only change to operations at Horizon and Matrix, Mark said.

Desks and furniture was rearranged or blocked off to allow for social distancing, members are now asked to sanitize their work desks when they pack up and conference rooms can now be reserved for individuals looking for a closed door to work behind.

Members are now asked to schedule or reserve times they will come into the office, Mark said. Listing reservation times also lets other members know whether many other people will be in the office at one time, helping them make choices about whether to go to the office at a given time.

“Ironically, that was something that before, people would look and see, ‘Oh, there’s people there, I’m going to go visit,’” Mark said. “And now people are like, ‘Oh, there’s people there. I’m going to stay home.’”

Madison can expect another coworking space to come to town this summer. Wisconsinites Keith and Rhonda Kometer signed a franchise deal with Office Evolution last year, before the start of the pandemic, and are working on permitting and building out the coworking space at 2921 Landmark Place, just off the Beltline.