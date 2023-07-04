RED WING, Minn. (AP) — Officials in Minnesota were searching Tuesday for three men who went missing while swimming in a river.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, near the town of Red Wing. Officers learned that two men had been swimming in Vermillion River near the confluence with the Mississippi River. When the two men began to struggle, a third man went into the water to try to help them, according to a news release. All three men disappeared.

Dive crews on Tuesday were searching for the men, with help from several local and state agencies.

This story has been corrected to show that the sheriff's office now says the men were swimming in the nearby Vermillion River and not boating on the nearby Mississippi River.