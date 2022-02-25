Second body recovered from rubble of bar fire in Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Crews searching the rubble of a bar fire in Door County have recovered a second body, according to police.

The remains of another male was found Thursday afternoon, Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman said in a Facebook post. The body was taken to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office in Madison. No identification was released.

The remains of another male were found Wednesday after crews began removing sections of a south wall at Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay. A fire early Tuesday collapsed the roof and second floor and left only the walls standing.

The two who died were the only tenants missing from nine rooms above the bar. One person suffered injuries in the fire and was taken to a hospital and transferred to a burn unit elsewhere.

All nine mainland fire departments on the Door County Peninsula responded and fought the fire in frigid conditions.

Brinkman said now that the second body has been found, crews will knock down the walls and surrounding streets will reopen once the debris has been cleared.

