Semi with load of hogs crashes in blizzard conditions in ND

THOMPSON, N.D. (AP) — Blizzard conditions on Interstate 29 in North Dakota caused a semi driver with a load of hogs to roll the rig, according to the State Patrol.

The accident happened Sunday about 2 p.m. near Thompson. The patrol says whiteout conditions caused the driver to end up in the median and as he attempted to get back on the highway the load shifted and the trailer rolled over.

Patrol Sgt. Matt Johnson said many of the hogs were salvageable and alive following the crash.

The driver was on his way from Canada to Wisconsin when the accident occurred. The North Dakota Stockman’s Association assisted the State Patrol and North Dakota Department of Transportation, KFGO reported.

The crash scene was cleared about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

