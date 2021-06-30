 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senate kills business equipment tax, sends bill to Evers
0 Comments
AP

Senate kills business equipment tax, sends bill to Evers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate on Wednesday sent a bill that would eliminate a tax on business equipment to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Republican-authored measure would eliminate the so-called personal property tax, a tax business pay on items such as furniture and machinery, on Jan. 1, 2022.

The state budget includes includes $202 million for local governments to offset the lost revenue. Assembly Republicans amended the bill Tuesday to backfill the state transportation fund with $20 million this fiscal year and $44 million every subsequent fiscal year to offset the loss of tax revenue from railroad equipment.

The Assembly passed the bill late Tuesday night. The Senate passed the measure 20-12 Wednesday and sent it on to Evers despite Democrats' complaints that residential property owners will have to make up the lost revenue. His spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the proposal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News