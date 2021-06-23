Senate to OK allowing government to kill beavers, muskrats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate was expected to approve a bill Wednesday that would make it easier to kill beavers and muskrats that are damaging roads.

Wisconsin law allows the Department of Natural Resources to capture, shoot, trap or relocate wild animals that are causing damage or a nuisance. But no one can open fire within 50 feet of the center of a road.

The Republican-authored bill would create an exemption from that 50-foot rule for government agents looking to kill beavers and muskrats that are damaging the road.

The Wisconsin counties and towns associations and the Safari Club have all registered in support of the bill. The Sierra Club's Wisconsin chapter is the only group registered in opposition, according to the state Ethics Commission.

The Senate was expected to pass the bill during a floor session Wednesday morning. The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote Tuesday.

Rep. James “Jimmy Boy” Edming, the bill's chief Assembly sponsor, told his colleagues that “tons” of beavers have moved in and are flooding roads by damming up “anything they can dam up, no pun intended.” He said shooters can't sneak up on beavers and muskrats because they're smart.