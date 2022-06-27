 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentencing set for man accuse of killing grandparents

A sentencing date has now been set in Outagamie County Circuit Court for a man convicted of fatally shooting his grandparents in 2019

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A sentencing date has now been set in Outagamie County Circuit Court for a man convicted of fatally shooting his grandparents in 2019.

Sentencing had been put on hold after attorneys for 20-year-old Alexander Kraus said his mental health had deteriorated and that he was unable to understand the court proceedings.

Kraus was earlier found guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Dennis and Letha Kraus on April 14, 2019, at their Grand Chute home.

A jury determined while Kraus suffered from a mental disease or defect, he still had the capacity to appreciate his actions were wrong and could have conformed to the law, WLUK-TV reported. He faces two mandatory life sentences, with a judge to determine if, or when Kraus will be eligible for parole.

Judge Mitchell Metropulos has ruled Kraus is now competent to proceed, and set sentencing for Sept. 2.

