Separate shootings leave 4 dead in 1 day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Four people were shot to death in Milwaukee in separate incidents Monday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the deaths mark the second time this year four people were killed by gunfire in a single day in Wisconsin’s largest city. Those people died on Memorial Day.

Police said the first shooting Monday occurred about 6 p.m. when an 18-year-old woman was shot during an argument.

A 20-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old man wounded in a gunfight a half-hour later. The 18-year-old man was arrested.

A 31-year-old man was shot to death about 10:40 p.m. A 15-year-old was found shot to death about an hour later.

Suspects in three of the shootings are still at large.

As of Tuesday, Milwaukee police have reported 112 homicides in Milwaukee so far this year. That figure doesn't include homicides being investigated by other agencies such as the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office.

That compares with 114 homicides as of the same date last year.

The number of homicides during the first quarter of 2021 nationally rose by 24% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and by 49% compared to the first quarter of 2019, according to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice.

