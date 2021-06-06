Sheboygan man showing off new handgun shoots, wounds friend

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested after he inadvertently shot his friend Saturday night while showing off a new handgun.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man from Sheboygan Falls, walked into a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and transported to jail, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

