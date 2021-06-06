 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheboygan man showing off new handgun shoots, wounds friend
0 Comments
AP

Sheboygan man showing off new handgun shoots, wounds friend

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested after he inadvertently shot his friend Saturday night while showing off a new handgun.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man from Sheboygan Falls, walked into a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and transported to jail, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News