Sheriff: Device thrown at Line 3 protest was not explosive

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) — A suspicious device allegedly thrown by a protester at a construction site for the Enbridge Energy Line 3 replacement pipeline was not an explosive, authorities said Friday evening, and nearby residents who had been evacuated were allowed to return to their homes.

Authorities began investigating, and a bomb squad was called Friday afternoon after a protester allegedly threw a device then drove away, according to Enbridge and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. Workers and roughly 40 residences within a half-mile radius were evacuated, and a temporary shelter was set up at Perch Lake Town Hall, the sheriff's office said.

Enbridge said the company shut down its pipelines in the area out of an abundance of caution.

The sheriff's office said regional and federal law enforcement officers were called to help with the investigation, and they were following up on leads. There were no immediate arrests.

Sheriff Kelley Lake said there are state and federal laws to address the placement of replica devices to cause fear or panic.

“We will push for the maximum charging and penalties for everyone involved in these types of crimes,” Lake said.