Sheriff investigating officer-involved shooting in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Madison's far east side.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported the shooting occurred Thursday morning. Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said Madison officers were helping state Justice Department agents with an investigation when a 38-year-old man was shot. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff's office said the man was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant and has an open disorderly conduct case. The State Journal reported he was on extended supervision for second-degree recklessly endangerment and had served two years in prison.

Fryer said no Madison officers fired their weapons. It's unclear if a state agent fired. The Justice Department has not responded to messages inquiring about the shooting. Sheriff's deputies were not involved.

The Justice Department typically handles investigations of officer-involved shootings but since it was involved the sheriff's office has taken over the review, sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.

Witnesses told the State Journal they saw two SUV-type vehicles pin a silver vehicle between them. People got out with guns drawn and one of them smashed the silver vehicle's window, they said.

