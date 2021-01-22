Sheriff: Three adults found dead in Racine County home

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults were found dead in the Village of Rochester on Friday, after authorities were called to a home to check on a family’s welfare, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.

Schmaling said authorities had information that 30-year-old man lived at the home with his parents. While deputies were inside looking for the family members, they heard a gunshot and deputies immediately took a “tactical position” and set up a perimeter.

After some time with no contact with anyone inside, authorities discovered a dead man and woman in the garage. Schmaling said they were completely concealed and "appear to have been deceased for some time.” Another man was found dead in the basement — and Schmaling said he had recently shot himself.

Schmaling said authorities believe the man in the basement was responsible for the other two deaths and there is no public threat.

The welfare check was initiated by a family member who lives out of state.

