Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee

Online court records show that a woman took out a restraining order against Pofahl in March, but the order didn't include any firearms restrictions. The records didn't list any other cases or charges involving Pofahl.

Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill told WLUK-TV on Sunday that he was in “disbelief" and called the shooting “scary.” He said the tribe prohibits firearms on its properties but that “(mass shootings are) kind of a regular thing in this country.”

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the restaurant at the casino complex operated by the Oneida Nation, whose reservation is located on the western side of Green Bay about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. The complex includes a casino, conference center, hotel and restaurant. Between 150 and 200 people work there, tribal leaders said.

Hill said he feels security is tight at the casino, but that the tribe may have to consider tougher protocols for the complex depending on investigators' findings.

The Oneida is one of 11 tribes that operate casinos in Wisconsin under agreements with the state called compacts. Essentially, the tribes pledge a percentage of their gaming revenue to the state in exchange for the exclusive right to offer casino gambling.