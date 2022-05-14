 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Shootings near Milwaukee Bucks playoff game prompt curfew

Downtown Milwaukee will be under a limited curfew for the rest of the weekend and a massive watch party scheduled for Sunday has been called off after 21 people were injured in three separate shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game

  • Updated
  • 0

Downtown Milwaukee will be under a limited curfew for the rest of the weekend and a massive watch party scheduled for Sunday has been called off after 21 people were injured in three separate shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game.

In one of the shootings Friday night, 17 people were hurt when two groups started firing at each other. Three people were hurt in another shooting, and one in the third. All of the gunfire happened blocks from the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. All of the victims are expected to survive.

“What makes people think they can just have a shootout on a public street or in an entertainment district, whether police are there or not?” Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner asked at a Saturday news conference.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city imposed a curfew for the downtown area requiring everyone age 20 or younger to be off the street by 11 p.m. for Saturday as well as Sunday — when the Bucks play at Boston in the decisive Game 7.

People are also reading…

Meanwhile, a Game 7 outdoor watch party that had been planned in the Deer District entertainment area just outside the arena was called off. Jeff Fleming, a spokesman for Johnson, said in a text that the team decided to cancel the event “after consultation with the city and public safety agencies.”

The watch party for the Sunday afternoon game likely would have drawn well over 10,000 people. The Bucks said 11,000 attended a Game 6 watch party, even as more than 19,000 others were inside the arena.

“The shootings that happened in downtown Milwaukee last night were horrific and we condemn this devastating violence,” the Bucks said in a statement. It said the watch party was called off “to allow law enforcement to devote needed resources to the continued investigation of last night’s events," but noted that Deer District businesses will remain open.

Johnson said those responsible for the shootings will be held accountable.

“We cannot have that in this city, nor anywhere else in this state, nor anywhere else in this country,” he said.

Waldner said three people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured in the first shooting at 9:10 p.m., which was roughly five minutes before the game ended. One man was taken into custody.

The shooting happened just outside the boundaries of the Deer District, a 30-acre entertainment district that was developed after Fiserv Forum opened in 2018. It features numerous bars and restaurants where large crowds often assemble to watch major sporting events or to attend festivals.

Bill Reinemann, a parking attendant at a lot adjacent to Deer District, said he heard gunshots, then saw scores of people running away.

“It sounded like six to eight gunshots,” he said. “It was close.”

At 10:30 p.m., a second shooting left one person injured. No arrest was made, Waldner said.

Dozens of shots rang out at 11:09 p.m. in the third shooting that left 17 people hurt. Five of the injured were armed and were among the 10 people taken into custody, Waldner said. Police haven’t yet determined what set it off.

“There were a couple groups exchanging gunfire despite the incredible amount of police presence that was downtown,” Waldner said. “District 1 officers reported bullets whizzing past their heads.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that broken glass, empty alcohol bottles, single shoes and two bloody shirts littered the streets in the chaotic aftermath.

Jake O’Kane, 25, of Appleton, Wisconsin, attended the playoff game with his girlfriend. Afterward, they saw the commotion from the first shooting, then went a few blocks away and spent a couple hours at bars before deciding to take a Lyft ride to a restaurant.

O’Kane said they were outside waiting for their ride “then all of a sudden you hear the ‘pop, pop, pop’ behind you.”

O’Kane said he heard about 20 shots before he was able to capture 22 more on video. He estimated the gunfire was a few hundred yards away from his group.

When the driver pulled up less than two minutes later, “I said, bro — drive!” O’Kane said.

Milwaukee was among several U.S. cities that saw record numbers of killings in 2021, most of them involving guns. The list also included Philadelphia, Indianapolis and others.

Experts believe stress and pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the violence. Johnson blamed easy access to guns.

“A central part of the problem is the fact that individuals easily get their hands on guns,” Johnson said. “This is not strictly a Milwaukee problem. Across the country we’ve seen a rise in shootings, both fatal and non-fatal.”

Of Milwaukee’s 193 killings in 2021, 180 were by firearms. Another 873 people were wounded in shootings, according to police data.

This year, the pace is even worse. Milwaukee has already recorded 77 killings, a 40% increase from the same time in 2021. The number of nonfatal shootings this year is 264, two less than from the same time a year ago.

O’Kane said he worries about the direction Milwaukee is going.

“Are we going to go to another game again, if we win? Yeah, I’m still going to end up going to Bucks games. But are we going to be partying out afterward outside? Hell no, not a chance.”

This story has been updated to correct the age of one of the people shot to 30, not 3.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WISN-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died. The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday came a day after a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series. Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee

Two people are dead in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Milwaukee. Sheriff’s officials say a 27-year-old woman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 about 2 a.m. Wednesday and collided with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man. Authorities say both drivers were alone in their vehicles and were pronounced dead a short time later. The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about five hours. The investigation into the crash and their deaths is ongoing.

State regulators approve large hog farm in Crawford County

The Department of Natural Resources has approved a permit for a new factory farm in southwestern Wisconsin, a region known for its rolling hills and clear trout streams. Howard “AV” Roth plans to construct a second hog farm, this one capable of producing up to 140,000 piglets a year. The farm in Crawford County will also have about 5,100 female pigs and about 50 boars. The piglets will be shipped to other farms to be raised. Area residents are concerned that liquid manure could be over-applied to fields as fertilizer and potentially sink down into the groundwater, or run off of the soil and into streams and rivers, 

Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

Police say arson investigators are probing a fire inside the headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, where someone had spray-painted a message outside. Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.  It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message “If abortions aren’t safe than you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building. The lobbying group's president, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat” given that it happened just a few days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked that suggested the court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain Jeffrey Spencer of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were all children. The sheriff’s office and fire department have not released their names or ages. Officials say the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived. Arnold says firefighters tried to get inside, but were driven back by the intense heat, smoke and fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze from outside. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Hundreds demonstrate potential overturn of Roe at Capitol

Hundreds demonstrate potential overturn of Roe at Capitol

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the state Capitol in Madison Tuesday night to protest the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. If the court’s draft opinion becomes its final decision, nearly all abortions in Wisconsin would be illegal. A crowd that began with a few hundred people about 7 p.m. soon swelled to more than 1,000, filling two city blocks as they marched from the Capitol to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Library Mall. Some in the crowd held signs, including one which read “Women’s rights are human rights.”

Father, two young children have died in Barron house fire

Authorities say two young children and their father have died in a house fire in Barron County. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The caller said three people were still inside the burning house in Barron. Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Barron police identified them as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee. Authorities say the body of their 44-year-old father, Donald Albee, was later located in the house. The father’s girlfriend, who owned the home, was able get out of the house. Forty-nine-year-old Delores Dahlberg  and was treated at the scene for injuries. 

Judge finds lame-duck settlement language unconstitutional

A judge has decided that provisions in contentious Wisconsin lame-duck legislation that gives the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to approve or reject the attorney general's settlement proposals are unconstitutional. Republican lawmakers passed requirements during a lame-duck session in 2018 that require Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to seek approval from the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee before settling cases. Kaul filed a lawsuit in November 2020 arguing the law violates the separation of powers doctrine as applied to environmental and consumer protection cases and cases involving the executive branch. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford ruled Thursday in Kaul's favor. 

Wisconsin chairman rescinds killer's parole at Evers request

Wisconsin chairman rescinds killer's parole at Evers request

The Wisconsin Parole Commission's chairman has decided to rescind parole for a man convicted of killing his wife. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had requested that Douglas Balsewicz's parole be revoked after coming under criticims from Republicans looking to unseat him in November. Balsewicz was set to be released as soon as Tuesday after serving less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence. Victim Johanna Balsewicz's family learned of the move and pressured Evers to block it. The governor sent a letter to the parole commission's chairman, John Tate, on Friday saying that Johanna's family didn't get a chance to respond to the move. Tate agreed to rescind Balsewicz's parole early Friday evening. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Buffalo, US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News