 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Shootout in Town of Madison threatens nearby residents

A shootout between two groups in the Town of Madison sent residents of a nearby apartment complex scrambling as several bullet rounds traveled into their homes

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A shootout between two groups in the Town of Madison late Thursday sent residents of a nearby apartment complex scrambling as several bullet rounds traveled into their homes.

The Town of Madison Police Department said Friday it appeared two groups of people were firing at each other from an SUV and a sedan after they exited a nearby gas station. Police officers found bullet rounds had traveled through apartments, including one that ended up in a family's bathtub. There was a child in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

“This is another example of reckless individuals putting the public at risk while shooting at each other,” Police Chief Scott Gregory said in a statement. “The community is again lucky that no innocent people were injured or killed in this incident. Eventually our luck will run out.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News