Shootout in Town of Madison threatens nearby residents

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A shootout between two groups in the Town of Madison late Thursday sent residents of a nearby apartment complex scrambling as several bullet rounds traveled into their homes.

The Town of Madison Police Department said Friday it appeared two groups of people were firing at each other from an SUV and a sedan after they exited a nearby gas station. Police officers found bullet rounds had traveled through apartments, including one that ended up in a family's bathtub. There was a child in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

“This is another example of reckless individuals putting the public at risk while shooting at each other,” Police Chief Scott Gregory said in a statement. “The community is again lucky that no innocent people were injured or killed in this incident. Eventually our luck will run out.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0