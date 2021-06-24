Shootout outside Milwaukee Walmart leaves one man wounded

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One person was shot in an exchange of gunfire outside a Milwaukee Walmart.

According to police, the shootout Wednesday afternoon was the result of an argument between the 23-year-old man who was shot and the individual who wounded him.

Authorities are looking for a suspect. WITI-TV reports as many as 25 evidence markers were placed on the pavement outside the store on the city's northwest side.

Witness William Gladney says store personnel sounded an alarm and then asked everyone to leave the premises when police gave the all-clear.

Gladney says bullets were flying.

“They hit my headlight. They hit another vehicle sitting right next to mine,” Gladney said.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not released.

