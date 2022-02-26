Shots fired at Milwaukee police station; suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after firing multiple shots at police staff in the lobby of Milwaukee’s District 5 police station, authorities said.

Chief Jeffrey Norman said it happened about 3 p.m. Friday, the Journal Sentinel reported.

An officer shot back at the man, prompting him to run from the station, Norman said.

Officers chased the suspect on foot, where “multiple” officers shot at him and hit him “multiple” times, Norman said.

The man was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening, Norman said.

The shooting is the second major incident this week at District 5. On Wednesday, 20-year-old Keishon D. Thomas died in a police holding cell at the station.

Investigators are uncertain if any connection exists between the shooting Friday and Thomas’ death.

Three officers were suspended following Thomas’ death, and the investigation is ongoing.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1