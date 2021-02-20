 Skip to main content
Shots fired in apparent road rage incident in Holmen
Shots fired in apparent road rage incident in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (AP) — Police in western Wisconsin are looking for a suspect who fired into an occupied vehicle in an apparent case of road rage.

The shooting happened Friday night as a man and his girlfriend were driving north on Highway 157 in Holmen. Authorities say the driver cut off a man behind the wheel of a black Chevrolet. The man started tailgating the couple and flashing his headlights, WEAU-TV reported.

Officials said the couple got off the highway and when they came to a stop sign on the exit ramp, the driver of the Chevy pulled out a gun and shot into the couple's vehicle three times before driving away. The couple apparently weren't hurt.

Holmen police continue to investigate and are looking for a black Chevy Traverse or Equinox with tinted windows.

