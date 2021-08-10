 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shots fired into Cleveland area home; Wisconsin teen killed
0 Comments
AP

Shots fired into Cleveland area home; Wisconsin teen killed

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A Wisconsin teenager staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb was killed when someone fired shots into the residence, authorities said.

The shooting in Cleveland Heights occurred around 6 p.m. Monday. At least two shots were fired from the backyard of a home not far from the residence, authorities said, but it's not clear what sparked the gunfire or if more than one shooter was involved.

London Hill, 13, of Milwaukee, was inside the home when he was struck by at least one bullet. Authorities said he was visiting the area, but did not provide further details.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feared she'd be raped on January 6th

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News