Slain 3-year-old boy, subject of many searches, laid to rest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A small crowd of family friends attended the funeral Saturday for Major P. Harris, the 3-year-old boy who was the subject of statewide searches before his body was discovered earlier this month in Milwaukee.

The search began after police found that his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, was shot and killed. A week later, police discovered that Harris was also shot and killed.

Family members who attended the youth's funeral said they were still trying to process what happened but the memories help to ease the pain, WKOW-TV reported.

“Major is like any little boy, really just rambunctious always into stuff, crawling on things,” said Muenzenberger's cousin, Maya Saudia.

Mary Muenzenberger, Mallery’s stepmother, said Harris was a tough, energetic kid who loved this time of year.

“We garden,” she said. “He’s getting excited about the pumpkins turning orange and wanting to get his pumpkin, and we never got to do that.”

Said Sudia,“That’s the part that’s heartbreaking,. When that life is taken, knowing that he hasn’t had a chance to really live his life, or, you know, God’s purpose.”

A private funeral was held in La Crosse earlier this week for Mallery Muenzenberger.

Police and dozens of volunteers had searched parks, neighborhoods, fields and even rural areas for Harris. A suspect in the case, Jaheem Clark, killed himself as police arrived at his residence.

