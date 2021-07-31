Small plane crash in Hartford cornfield sends 2 to hospital

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say two people were taken to area hospitals after a small plane crashed in Hartford.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crash was reported about 11:22 a.m. Saturday and occurred directly west of the Hartford Municipal Airport, in a cornfield.

The Journal Sentinel reports the man and woman in the plane, whose names and ages were not included in the news release, were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and Aurora Medical Center in Summit, respectively, with unknown injuries.

The woman, who was reportedly unconscious, had to be extricated from the plane. The man was conscious but appeared to be in shock, a caller reported to authorities.

