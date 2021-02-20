Snake whisperer: Wisconsin lab produces venom for antidotes

Inside Frank uses a hook to wrangle each snake from its crate, ultimately gripping near its head. He doesn’t wear any armor to protect against bites, which are exceedingly rare. The snakes can vary dramatically in size but handling each one requires the same level of vigilance, Frank said.

Next, he brings the snake toward the glass, to a table in front of the window. Visitors might get a chance to lock eyes with a king cobra before Frank presses its head toward a sterilized chalice until its fangs pierce a clear covering and its venom collects inside.

While it’s a spectacle that visitors seem to real get a kick out of, Frank said, he’s just keeping up with production demand.

Each snake can give venom about every two weeks. If a snake is acting lethargic, it gets the day off, Frank said. Mtoxins also offers venom from centipedes, spiders and scorpions.

“We try to be as ethical as is humanly possible, and that’s why we have so many (animals), because if an animal is having a bad day, I don’t want to risk being bitten, and I don’t want to put the animal through that,” he said

The venom is purified and dehydrated, so it can be sent to antivenom manufacturers and research labs as a fine powder, typically going for $1 to $5 per gram, Frank said.