AP

Some unaccounted for in Door County bar fire, officials say

Officials are working to locate several people who are unaccounted for after a large fire consumed a Door County bar with rented rooms above it

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Officials are working to locate several people who are unaccounted for after a large fire consumed a Door County bar with rented rooms above it.

Firefighters were called to Butch's Bar in downtown Sturgeon Bay about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. One person was taken to the hospital. There's no word on the condition of that individual.

Sturgeon Bay Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman says nine rooms above the bar were occupied by renters. Brinkman says they have made contact with most of the renters, but not all of them.

All nine mainland fire departments on the Door County Peninsula responded and fought the raging fire in frigid conditions. The roof and second floor of the building collapsed, officials said.

Several streets around the fire are closed, but businesses are open and can be reached by foot.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

