South Carolina airport adds flights to Nashville, Tennessee
AP

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina airport is adding a seventh airline and a new nonstop destination.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport will add the flights to Nashville this fall, The State newspaper reported.

Tennessee-based Contour Airlines will operate the five weekly flights.

The airline earlier this year announced new service from airports in Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Greenville, Mississippi.

Contour was founded in 1982 as a private jet charter company.

