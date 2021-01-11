St. Croix GOP refuses to remove 'prepare for war' post

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A local Republican group in northwestern Wisconsin refused to take down an online message urging conservatives to “prepare for war” despite urging from the state GOP and the violence last week at the U.S. Capitol.

The St. Croix County party's chairman, John Kraft, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the message went up before right-wing extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. He did not say when it was posted and he didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press on Monday.

The Capitol attack left five people dead including a police officer and has prompted widespread calls for unity and toning down inflammatory rhetoric. Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, said in a statement Monday that the party suggested to the county party that the message should be removed, but the county party refused.