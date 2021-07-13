St. Paul Police video shows stop of outspoken lawmaker

The video shows the sergeant running Thomson's license, then telling him he was stopped for taking off fast from a light and having no front license plate. He said his squad car computer showed that Thompson's driving privileges had been suspended, and that if the information was wrong he'd have to take it up with the Department of Public Safety.

Thomson denied that he had started too fast from the light.

“I'm too old to run from the police, man," Thompson can be seen and heard saying. "You profiled me because you looked me dead in the face and I got a ticket for driving while Black. You pulled me over cause you saw a Black face in this car, brother. There’s no way in hell I'm taking off with you behind me."

The white officer denied profiling Thompson, who didn't buy it. the video shows. The video starts after the sergeant had already pulled Thompson over and doesn't show whether the officer had seen whether Thompson was Black.

“I'm saying what you’re doing is wrong to Black men. And you need to stop that. Thank you so much, but this ticket means nothing to me,” Thompson said sarcastically.