State investigators identify man killed in police shooting

A mother was charged Monday in the death of her 6-year-old son whose body was found in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb last week. Twenty-eight-year-old Julissa Thaler, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of Eli Hart. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Family members said that the boy’s father, Tory Hart, of Chetek, Wisconsin, was trying to win custody of his child at the time. Police say they found the boy's body after Thaler was pulled over in Mound on Friday. According to a criminal complaint, the child was shot up to nine times.