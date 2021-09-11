State's fastest-growing company manages COVID ups and downs

The company’s products include smaller, easier to use sexual assault evidence collection kits and other forensic collection devices for the Wisconsin Department of Justice and other law enforcement agencies around the country. But it sees a bigger business in cellulose swabs that can be ejected from their stems for easier processing; small plastic tubes for storing and processing swabs; and GenSwab, an index card-sized system that includes a round, flat foam swab that transfers a DNA sample from the touch of a finger to a long-term, room temperature preservation card.

“As simple as some of things sound, a lot of engineering goes into it,” Nagy said. “All of a sudden, remote sample collection becomes huge in the medical industry and we just happened to be in the right place at the right time with the right knowledge on how to collect the samples and preserve it at room temperature and how to integrate it into the processing of the laboratory in a very simple fashion.”