GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A 23-year-old Rockford man charged with abuse of a corpse for stealing a funeral home van containing a body that was later dumped in Chicago has been arrested in Wisconsin.

The man, who also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, was arrested Sunday in Green Bay.

The van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home was stolen from outside the Rockford business on Jan. 21. Chicago police found the van the following day without the body inside.

The body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown that had been in the van was recovered Jan. 23 behind a vacant home on Chicago’s South Side, Rockford police have said.

Brown’s body was returned to Rockford by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.