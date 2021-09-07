Storm includes large hail, powerful wind, heavy rain

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (AP) — Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind and large hail to eastern Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

Hail up to the size of a baseball fell in parts of Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca counties.

In Door County, trees and power lines were knocked down and Highway 42 was closed between county Highway A and Gibraltar Road because a live wire was arcing on the roadway.

The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties. Winds of 60 mph were expected.

