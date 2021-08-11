Storms pummel parts of Wisconsin for 6th straight day

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin residents were taking cover Wednesday from a sixth straight day of severe thunderstorms, with tornado warnings in effect for at least three counties and at least two twisters that had touched in the west-central and northeast parts of the state.

Tornado warnings were in effect for portions of Juneau, Monroe and Marathon counties, the National Weather Service reported. The weather service in La Crosse spotted a tornado near New Lisbon and Tomah and the weather service in Green Bay confirmed a tornado 15 miles south of Wausau.

A tornado touched down briefly near Pulaski, which is about 20 miles northwest of Green Bay, and the weather service said there was still the chance of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail in that area.

No reports of damage were immediately available.

The latest round of weather follows a day when storms across parts of Wisconsin knocked down trees and power lines and left more than 150,000 utility customers without power.

The storms erupted quickly across parts of Wisconsin Tuesday evening, feeding off humid unstable air across the region.

