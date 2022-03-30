 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Strangulation, stalking charges dropped in La Crosse County

Charges have been dropped against a La Crosse man accused of stalking and strangling a woman

  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a La Crosse man accused of stalking and strangling a woman.

Johnny Foster, 46, faced six charges including strangulation/suffocation, stalking and intimidating a victim.

Judge Todd Bjerke dismissed all six charges Monday at the request of the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

Foster was arrested last November and remained jailed in La Crosse County until signing a $2,500 signature bond March 10.

According to online court records, a trial had been scheduled for April 11, but prosecutors asked for a delay due to the unavailability of a key witness.

Foster’s attorney, May Lee said Tuesday that La Crosse police didn’t conduct a thorough investigation at the time of Foster’s arrest. She said police failed to contact witnesses who could have provided evidence of Foster’s innocence.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, La Crosse Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable Venezuelan dogs are having a pool party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News