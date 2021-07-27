 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strong storms knock out power to thousands in Wisconsin
0 Comments
AP

Strong storms knock out power to thousands in Wisconsin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Strong storms moving through northern Wisconsin have left thousands of residents without power early Tuesday.

According to the Wisconsin Public Service power outage map, the areas hit the hardest include Vilas, Oneida, Lincoln and Langlade counties.

Crews were working to restore service to more than 28,000 customers Tuesday morning. About 12,000 customers were without power in Vilas County and more than 8,300 are without service in Oneida County.

There were no reports of widespread damage from the storms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aztec dancers descend on Mexico City's Zocalo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News