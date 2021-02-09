Study: Jail populations dropped, rose slightly in pandemic

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell went a step further.

“The evidence is clear. When you give individuals the support and resources they need, they offend at a lower rate,” Bell said.

The study found that the declines in population and bookings were more pronounced for white detainees.

Big declines in people being booked into jail -- rather than shorter jail stays -- were the biggest reason jail populations declined during the pandemic.

The study found that bookings dropped 56% across all of the sites between February 2020 and April, rose over the warm-weather months but still dropped 28% in October compared to February 2020. February-to-October booking declines included a 51% drop-off in Multnomah County, a 50% decline in Milwaukee and 47% declines in St. Louis County and Missoula, Montana.

The report was part of the MacArthur Foundation’s Safety and Justice Challenge, an effort to reduce jail populations and racial disparities among those who are incarcerated. The report said that while jails are intended to hold people awaiting trial who are considered a flight risk or a safety threat to the public, about three-quarters of detainees in the nation’s 3,100 jails are held for allegations involving nonviolent crimes, often because they can’t afford bail.

The foundation also announced an additional $18 million in grants. The new funding is for 15 cities and counties that are “working to reduce over-incarceration and advance racial equity in local criminal justice systems,” the foundation said.

