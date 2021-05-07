Sun Prairie police investigate fatal shooting of couple

Sun Prairie police are investigating the deaths of a couple found dead of gunshot wounds in their home.

Lt. Ryan Cox said the man's gunshot wounds are believed to have been self-inflicted. But, Cox would not say whether the woman's injuries were self-inflicted or whether the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The man was 35 and the woman was 37. Their bodies were found Wednesday evening when officers went to the home to check on their welfare.

Neighbors in the Prairie Lakes development said the two bodies were removed from the home Thursday morning. Neighbor Justin Schroeder says the couple had been living in the home for about a year, the State Journal reported.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, state Crime Lab, State Patrol and the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation assisted Sun Prairie police.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0