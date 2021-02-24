 Skip to main content
Sun Prairie shooting investigated as a homicide
AP

Sun Prairie shooting investigated as a homicide

  • Updated
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sun Prairie and Madison police are investigating a homicide after a man dropped off at a medical clinic died from a gunshot wound.

The 29-year-old man was dropped off in front of the UW Health Union Corners Clinic Tuesday afternoon, according to Madison police. The man had a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transferred to a hospital were he later died, the State Journal reported.

Madison police spokesman Tyler Grigg said detectives with the department's Violent Crime Unit determined the shooting happened in Sun Prairie. Investigators there are working to determine where the shooting took place.

Madison police will continue to assist Sun Prairie police with the investigation.

