Superior officials spar over revenues from tourism industry

“I think that’s a very real desire to have some say in what these marketing campaigns look like and how much we spend on them,” said Paine. “That’s a power we don’t have now.”

The city collects around $800,000 each year in room tax revenues, according to Taylor Pedersen, president and CEO for the chamber and Travel Superior. He said Travel Superior receives roughly $600,000. A portion of that funding is devoted to organizations like the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center and the Tourism Development Fund committee. Travel Superior reserves around $150,000 for advertisements to promote the city and region.

He argued the change threatens funding for multiple organizations, including the Bong Center and Superior Public Museums.

“There’s no guarantee that they’re going to continue to get that going forward,” said Pedersen. “And more importantly, tourism in the city of Superior is one of our lead economic drivers. By potentially stopping promotion of tourism the way we’ve been doing, we could disrupt the great work that we’ve accomplished. And, obviously, there’s a negative impact for Travel Superior if we no longer receive those funds or only receive a portion of those funds.”