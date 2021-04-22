Supply of COVID-19 vaccine nearing demand in Wisconsin

“Think about it: 4 million doses have already been given so there’s not going to be as many calls coming for each and every dose," Willems Van Dijk said.

As of Thursday, nearly 2.4 million people, or 41.1% of Wisconsin's total population, has received at least one shot and more than 1.7 million people, or 29.7% of the population, is fully vaccinated, according to the state health department. About 1.5 million more people need to be fully vaccinated to reach 80% of the total population, the target for herd immunity, Willems Van Dijk said.

Reaching herd immunity is still possible by the July Fourth holiday, if vaccination rates continue at the current pace, she said. That is the target that President Joe Biden has set for reaching herd immunity nationally.

“Each person who gets vaccinated is more protection for them and others around them,” Willems Van Dijk said. “We've made incredible progress and we will continue to do whatever we can to make progress.”

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state's chief medical officer, said that reaching 80% is the goal but hitting 65% is not a failure.

“We've saved many lives,” he said.