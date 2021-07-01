Suspect identified in Oneida County fatal shooting

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff's officials have identified a suspect after a woman was found fatally shot in Oneida County.

Dispatchers received a call Wednesday about a woman lying along a road near Highway 8 in the Town of Pelican. Law enforcement personnel and first responders found the woman had been fatally shot.

A preliminary investigation zeroed in on a 30-year male suspect who was believed to be driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plates.

Authorities said the suspect could still be armed and should not be approached.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0