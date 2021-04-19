Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The man in custody in connection with a shooting at a southeastern Wisconsin tavern that left three men dead and three others injured was involved in a fight at the bar before coming back with a handgun and opening fire, authorities said Monday.

Rakayo Alandis Vinson, 24, appeared in court on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide for the early Sunday shooting at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers. Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating set bond for Vinson at $4 million cash, citing the seriousness of the charges, Vinson's record of possession of firearms and the risk of flight. Vinson had not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon.

“The evidence at this point does appear strong,” Keating said.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at a news conference immediately following Vinson's court appearance that Vinson suffered facial injuries during an altercation at the bar and targeted the three victims when he returned. Vinson appeared to have one black eye above his mask when he appeared via video at Monday's detention hearing.